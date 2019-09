- Several Houston organizations are calling for the Harris County jail to be made into a designated polling location.

On Tuesday, they asked County Commissioners to make it happen, so inmates and jail employees can vote.

Mayoral candidate Johnny Taylor told FOX 26 that officials told them inmates would be able to mail in their ballots.

Commissioners also advised them to work with the sheriff's office on getting polling stations inside the jail.

"There are on average 4-5,000 people in jail who are stopped from having the right to vote," Taylor said. "So we're trying to close that gap and resolve that issue."

Taylor says he plans to talk with Harris County Sheriff's Office to come up with a plan.



RELATED: