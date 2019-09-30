< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- Punishment phase of Ronald Haskell murder trial begins

By Damali Keith, FOX 26 News

Posted Sep 30 2019 05:51PM CDT

Video Posted Sep 30 2019 05:59PM CDT

Updated Sep 30 2019 06:26PM CDT addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/punishment-phase-of-ronald-haskell-murder-trial-begins" data-title="Punishment phase of Ronald Haskell murder trial begins" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/punishment-phase-of-ronald-haskell-murder-trial-begins" addthis:title="Punishment phase of Ronald Haskell murder trial begins"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-430845123.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-430845123");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_430845123_430847151_104536"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_430845123_430847151_104536";this.videosJson='[{"id":"430847151","video":"610384","title":"State%20seeks%20death%20penalty%20in%20Stay%20family%20murder%20trial","caption":"Ron%20Haskell%20killed%20six%20of%20his%20in-laws%20and%20now%20the%20state%20is%20seeking%20the%20death%20penalty.%20The%20court%20heard%20more%20about%20who%20the%20victims%20were%20and%20the%20pain%20%20their%20absence%20left.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F30%2FState_seeks_death_penalty_in_Stay_family_0_7681647_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F30%2FState_seeks_death_penalty_in_Stay_family_murder__610384_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1664492396%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D4Z1KmN2LO3Vz0IIdddd1c43_eGw","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fpunishment-phase-of-ronald-haskell-murder-trial-begins"}},"createDate":"Sep 30 2019 05:59PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_430845123_430847151_104536",video:"610384",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/30/State_seeks_death_penalty_in_Stay_family_0_7681647_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Ron%2520Haskell%2520killed%2520six%2520of%2520his%2520in-laws%2520and%2520now%2520the%2520state%2520is%2520seeking%2520the%2520death%2520penalty.%2520The%2520court%2520heard%2520more%2520about%2520who%2520the%2520victims%2520were%2520and%2520the%2520pain%2520%2520their%2520absence%2520left.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/30/State_seeks_death_penalty_in_Stay_family_murder__610384_1800.mp4?Expires=1664492396&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=4Z1KmN2LO3Vz0IIdddd1c43_eGw",eventLabel:"State%20seeks%20death%20penalty%20in%20Stay%20family%20murder%20trial-430847151",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fpunishment-phase-of-ronald-haskell-murder-trial-begins"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:damali.keith@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/punishment-phase-of-ronald-haskell-murder-trial-begins">Damali Keith, FOX 26 News</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 30 2019 05:51PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-430845123"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 30 2019 05:59PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 30 2019 06:26PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-430845123" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-430845123-430847136"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/30/State_seeks_death_penalty_in_Stay_family_0_7681647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/30/State_seeks_death_penalty_in_Stay_family_0_7681647_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/30/State_seeks_death_penalty_in_Stay_family_0_7681647_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/30/State_seeks_death_penalty_in_Stay_family_0_7681647_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/30/State_seeks_death_penalty_in_Stay_family_0_7681647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430845123-430847136" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/30/State_seeks_death_penalty_in_Stay_family_0_7681647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/30/State_seeks_death_penalty_in_Stay_family_0_7681647_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/30/State_seeks_death_penalty_in_Stay_family_0_7681647_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, Related Headlines

Jury reaches verdict in Ronald Haskell trial

Jurors shown autopsy photos of Stay family

Haskell claims insanity made him kill Stay family

Trial begins for man accused of killing 6 src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Jury reaches verdict in Ronald Haskell trial</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/jurors-shown-autopsy-photos-of-murdered-stay-family-members"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/09/stay%20family_1568074913433.JPG_7647834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Jurors shown autopsy photos of Stay family</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/ron-haskell-claims-insanity-made-him-massacre-stay-family-law-enforcement-testifies"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/28/stay_1567032933162_7623196_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Haskell claims insanity made him kill Stay family</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/timeline-trial-begins-for-man-accused-of-killing-6-members-of-the-stay-family"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/25/fam_1566786218348_7616209_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Trial begins for man accused of killing 6</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - The punishment phase of Ronald Haskell's murder trial is now underway.</p><p>During the trial, we heard a lot about the crime and how Haskell carried out killing six of his in-laws. Now that he's found guilty, the state is seeking the death penalty, and we're hearing more about who these six people were and the pain left in their absence.</p><p><strong>MORE: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/jury-reaches-verdict-in-ronald-haskell-murder-trial">Ronald Haskell guilty of capital murder in the deaths of Stay family</a></strong></p><p>Through tears, Aurielle Lyon is telling jurors how her sister Katie Stay was a dedicated wife to her husband Stephen Stay and an amazing mom to her five children. In fact, 7 year old Rebecca Stay's schoolwork was shown. On the paper she lists one of her favorite things to do, to "color with mommy".</p><p>"Now you're going to get an opportunity to hear about those children and the terror he inflicted on the kids that day," explains Prosecutor Samantha Knecht. </p><p>As a legal tactic Ronald Haskell is only charged with murdering his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Katie and Stephen, but he actually shot all seven members of the family including 13-year-old Bryan, 9-year-old Emily, Rebecca who was 7, and Zach who was only 4. Bryan and Emily were special needs children.</p><p>Because of the way Haskell was charged we haven't heard much about the kids, until now.</p><p><strong>TIMELINE: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/timeline-trial-begins-for-man-accused-of-killing-6-members-of-the-stay-family">Trial begins in killing of 6 members of the Stay family</a></strong></p><p>The children's grandfather, Stephen's dad Thomas Stay, took the stand wearing his son's tie and carrying pain so obvious a couple of jurors wiped tears.</p><p>"What a hole this has left in this family," Knecht adds. </p><p>Stephen's brother Roger Stay and his best friend since childhood Josef Kristjanson also testified, talking about what an honorable husband and father he was. A gentle man who once raised and sold snails.</p><p>Haskell barged into the Stay's home in 2014 and shot the entire family after Haskell's wife, Katie's sister, divorced him. 15-year-old Cassidy, the lone survivor is expected to testify again as the state seeks the death penalty.</p><p>"You don't just go back and take a vote: who votes in favor of the death penalty and who votes against it. That's not the way it works in Texas," says Knecht.</p><p>"You just don't sentence someone to death. You have to answer the special questions," Haskell's Attorney Neal Davis III told jurors. </p><p>The two question jurors must answer: Is he a future danger? Also, when considering Haskell's offense, character and background, such as the <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/ron-haskell-claims-insanity-made-him-massacre-stay-family-law-enforcement-testifies">defense's claim that he's mentally ill</a>, should he spend life in prison without parole rather than death?</p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/ron-haskell-claims-insanity-made-him-massacre-stay-family-law-enforcement-testifies">Ron Haskell claims insanity made him massacre Stay family</a></strong></p><p>"He's a manipulator. He's a con artist, and he's a future danger" says Knecht. </p><p>"The question is while he's there [in prison] will he commit violent acts? Manipulation is not a violent act. Being a jerk is not a violent act," Davis countered. </p><p>Haskell's friends and family will also testify about the person he was "before he declined, descended into this abyss of hatred and violence driven by his mental illness," says Davis. </p><p>The Medical Examiner also testified, telling jurors exactly what happened to the bullet and each child after they were shot in the head. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408813" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/clarence-gibson-no-longer-band-director-at-texas-southern-university" title="Clarence Gibson no longer band director at Texas Southern University" data-articleId="431209346" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/TSU_band_director_Clarence_Gibson_let_go_0_7686476_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/TSU_band_director_Clarence_Gibson_let_go_0_7686476_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/TSU_band_director_Clarence_Gibson_let_go_0_7686476_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/TSU_band_director_Clarence_Gibson_let_go_0_7686476_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/TSU_band_director_Clarence_Gibson_let_go_0_7686476_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 5:00 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Clarence Gibson no longer band director at Texas Southern University</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 04:40PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 05:39PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Clarence Gibson, the band director of the Ocean of Soul Band at Texas Southern University, is no longer an employee at the college.</p><p>"Thank you for all the warm messages. I truly appreciate everyone for their prayers and wishes. I will be fine. I definitely disagree with all that has happened to me. While I owe no explanation to anyone, I am also not afraid to say what happen," Gibson posted to his Facebook page today. "Rather then let the rumor mill spread, I'd prefer to control my own narrative. Just know you can ask me directly. Nevertheless i will be up and running sooner than you know. I thank all my supporters and believers and my wonderful students of the Ocean of Soul Band."</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/houston-astros-josh-reddick-announces-birth-of-twins" title="Houston Astros' Josh Reddick announces birth of twins" data-articleId="431175940" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/GettyImages-1172629251_1570124294409_7686120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/GettyImages-1172629251_1570124294409_7686120_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/GettyImages-1172629251_1570124294409_7686120_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/GettyImages-1172629251_1570124294409_7686120_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/GettyImages-1172629251_1570124294409_7686120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Josh Reddick #22 of the Houston Astros hits a home run in the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on September 05, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston Astros' Josh Reddick announces birth of twins</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 12:43PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 12:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick and his wife Georgette have welcomed two bundles of joy.</p><p>The twins were born on October 2 and have been named Maverick Joshua Reddick and Ryder Blaze Reddick.</p><p>Reddick announced the birth and shared pictures of the twins on Instagram on Thursday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/amber-alert-issued-for-girl-seen-being-forced-into-car-in-southeast-houston" title="Amber Alert issued for girl seen being forced into car in southeast Houston" data-articleId="431171883" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/Police_looking_for_man_suspected_of_abdu_0_7686542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/Police_looking_for_man_suspected_of_abdu_0_7686542_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/Police_looking_for_man_suspected_of_abdu_0_7686542_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/Police_looking_for_man_suspected_of_abdu_0_7686542_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/Police_looking_for_man_suspected_of_abdu_0_7686542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 reporter Maria Salazar" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Amber Alert issued for girl seen being forced into car in southeast Houston</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 12:07PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 05:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Amber Alert has been issued after a witness reported seeing a man grab an unidentified girl off the street and force her into his car Thursday morning.</p><p>Authorities say a wrecker driver saw a man force the girl into a car on Selinsky Road near Martin Luther King Blvd in southeast Houston just before 8 a.m. Thursday. Police say a second witness confirmed this.</p><p>The child has not been identified and is described as a black female with a medium complexion. She has long, wavy dark hair and was wearing a green shirt. (Beaverton Police Department)" title="CARCAM_1570134323131-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>‘I couldn't stop laughing': Dashcam captures ‘priceless' startled face of car burglar</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wheelchair-bound-alabama-man-who-is-dying-of-cancer-gets-baptized-as-final-request"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/Terminally-ill-baptized-3_1570133235985_7686256_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Thomas Roberts, dying of lung cancer, wheelchair-bound and unable to breathe without oxygen tubes, got his final request in life. (Photo: Handout/ The University of Alabama at Birmingham)" title="Terminally-ill-baptized-3_1570133235985-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Wheelchair-bound Alabama man who is dying of cancer gets baptized as final request</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hospital-staff-made-wall-of-shame-with-medical-records-of-patients-with-disabilities-report-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/Hospital%20Room%20-%20GETTY_1570127297129.jpg_7686077_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An empty hospital bed is shown in a file photo taken on October 2, 2016 in New York City. 