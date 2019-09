- Houston police say a group of men kicked in the door to a woman’s apartment and shot her in the leg.

According to police, the woman was returning home to her apartment on Holly Hall around 11 p.m. Thursday when she noticed three men following her.

Police say she got inside her apartment, but as she was trying to close the door, the men kicked it in.

She was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.

Investigators say the apartment was ransacked, and they are trying to determine what was taken.