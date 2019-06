- Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying the suspects in the robbery of a FedEx employee in Houston.

The employee was delivering a package at a business near West Hardy Road and Benmar Drive on the morning of May 9 when a silver Toyota Corolla pulled up next to the FedEx truck and two unknown males got out. Police say the men walked into the open portion of the truck and began removing packages.

The FedEx employee ran back to the truck and confronted the men. Police say one of the men punched the driver in the face and then picked up a package and got back into the driver's seat of the silver car. The suspect drove off, leaving the other suspect behind. Video shows the second suspect running from the scene carrying a package.

The suspects are described as black males, 20 to 24 years old, around 6'0 tall, 150 to 160 pounds. One was wearing a red hoodie and red pants. The other was wearing a white hoodie and red shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.