- Houston police released surveillance video of a person of interest in the incident at Memorial City Mall that panicked shoppers on Sunday.

Police are seeking the identity of a male in a green shirt. They say he is a person of interest and would like to speak with him.

Police are also seeking the identity of a male in a gray shirt also seen in surveillance video. Police say he may be an eyewitness or have additional knowledge.

Anyone who witnessed the incident in the mall's food court on Sunday or has knowledge of the identity of the two males in the video is asked to call @CrimeStopHou at 713-222-TIPS. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/495zSMu2H8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 14, 2019

