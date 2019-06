- Police are responding to a report of a home invasion in southwest Houston.

According to officers, four people broke into a home on Briar Gate, shots were fired and suspects fled.

Police say a person, possibly wounded, may have been dropped off at a nearby fire station. The Houston Police Department confirms one male was taken to the hospital. Officials did not say if the person taken to the hospital was a victim or suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.