- Authorities are investigating a burglary at the office of State Senator Borris Miles in northeast Houston.

Police confirm they responded to a report of a burglary at the address around 9:20 a.m.

A large front office was ransacked and computers and electronics were taken. The suspects apparently gained entry by breaking a side window.

It was discovered when one of the senator’s staff members opened the office for the day.

The office assures that no sensitive data is at risk with what was taken.