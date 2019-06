- A driver and a passenger were taken into custody after a police chase that lasted half an hour in southeast Houston.

The chase began around 11:20 a.m. near Tavenor Lane and Clearwood Drive. Police vehicles could be seen following a dark gray pickup truck.

The chase came to an end near I-45 S and 610 just before 11:55 a.m.

A driver and a passenger were placed in handcuffs.