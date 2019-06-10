Authorities say a 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection to the kidnapping of 4-year-old girl who was in the back seat of a car when it was stolen from outside of a Spring gas station. The girl has since been reunited with her family.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office says the girl’s mother quickly went into the gas station around 11 p.m. Sunday and left the car running. That’s when deputies say someone rode up on a bicycle, got in the car, and drove off with the girl still in the back seat.

Deputies with the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office spotted the car and a pursuit ensued. The pursit lasted about 15 to 20 minutes and reached speeds around 120 mph. Deputies lost sight of the vehicle, but a wrecker found it abandoned.