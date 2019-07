Chasity Spears (Crime Stoppers of Houston) Chasity Spears (Crime Stoppers of Houston)

- Houston police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who they say strangled her teenage daughter to the point that the girl lost consciousness.

Chasity Spears, 34, is wanted for Injury to a Child - Strangulation in the incident that occurred in September.

Authorities say the girl told investigators that she was being disciplined by Spears and Spears wrapped her hands around the girl's throat and began squeezing. Police say the girl lost consciousness and does not remember what happened after that.

Spears is described as a black female, 5'8", 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say the fugitive fled from her last known residence and her whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call calling 713-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.