- Houston police are searching for a driver who they say hit a person on an electric skateboard and then left the scene without rendering aid.

The victim was riding an electric skateboard on Washington Avenue around 10:45 p.m. June 28 when they were struck by the car. Police say the suspect vehicle struck the victim as they made a left turn.

The victim was injured and treated at a hospital.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are searching for the driver of the silver Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.