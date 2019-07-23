< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Police: Driver struck victim on skateboard, fled without rendering aid Police: Driver struck victim on skateboard, fled without rendering aid addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/police-driver-struck-victim-on-skateboard-fled-without-rendering-aid" addthis:title="Police: Driver struck victim on skateboard, fled without rendering aid"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419762248.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419762248");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-419762248-419762257"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/23/hitandrunsuspect_1563887443184_7541337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/23/hitandrunsuspect_1563887443184_7541337_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/23/hitandrunsuspect_1563887443184_7541337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/23/hitandrunsuspect_1563887443184_7541337_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/23/hitandrunsuspect_1563887443184_7541337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Suspect vehicle (Crime Stoppers of Houston)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Suspect vehicle (Crime Stoppers of Houston)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419762248-419762257" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/23/hitandrunsuspect_1563887443184_7541337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/23/hitandrunsuspect_1563887443184_7541337_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/23/hitandrunsuspect_1563887443184_7541337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/23/hitandrunsuspect_1563887443184_7541337_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/23/hitandrunsuspect_1563887443184_7541337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Suspect vehicle (Crime Stoppers of Houston)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Suspect vehicle (Crime Stoppers of By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jul 23 2019 08:09AM CDT
Updated Jul 23 2019 08:11AM CDT electric skateboard on Washington Avenue around 10:45 p.m. June 28 when they were struck by the car. Police say the suspect vehicle struck the victim as they made a left turn.</p> <p>The victim was injured and treated at a hospital.</p> <p>Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are searching for the driver of the silver Ford Taurus.</p> <p>Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Local_Puerto_Ricans_celebrate_the_succes_0_7553278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Local_Puerto_Ricans_celebrate_the_succes_0_7553278_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Local_Puerto_Ricans_celebrate_the_succes_0_7553278_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Local_Puerto_Ricans_celebrate_the_succes_0_7553278_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Local_Puerto_Ricans_celebrate_the_succes_0_7553278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26: The News Edge at 10:00 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Local Puerto Ricans celebrate the success of protests</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">CoCo Dominguez, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 11:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After weeks of protest, the people of Puerto Rico got what they wanted.</p><p>Governor Ricardo Rossello announced his resignation after leaked messages came to light in which Rossello made offensive remarks about his political opponents and Hurricane Maria victims. </p><p>Local Puerto Ricans wanted to celebrate and thank all those who protested, specifically the millennials. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/local-youth-mentors-applaud-hisd-for-new-program-aimed-towards-at-risk-teens" title="Local youth mentors applaud HISD for new program aimed towards at risk teens" data-articleId="420558120" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/HISD_launches_new_program_to_help_troubl_0_7553228_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/HISD_launches_new_program_to_help_troubl_0_7553228_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/HISD_launches_new_program_to_help_troubl_0_7553228_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/HISD_launches_new_program_to_help_troubl_0_7553228_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/HISD_launches_new_program_to_help_troubl_0_7553228_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 9:00 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Local youth mentors applaud HISD for new program aimed towards at risk teens</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natasha Geigel, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 10:11PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 10:16PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Houston Independent School District is launching a new program on Monday that will assist teenagers who committed non-violent offenses with mentorships and volunteer work, instead of probation or possibly ending up behind bars. </p><p> </p><p>We will know more details about that program once it rolls out, but FOX 26 spoke with two men who have dedicated their lives to helping troubled teens to see their reactions. They said only good can come from it, because the punishment doesn’t always have to fit the crime, when it comes to our youth.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/teenagers-break-in-to-upscale-katy-home-to-party-steal-and-spend-the-night" title="Teenagers break-in to upscale Katy home to party, steal, and spend the night" data-articleId="420551425" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Police_looking_for_teens_who_ransacked_K_0_7553305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Police_looking_for_teens_who_ransacked_K_0_7553305_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Police_looking_for_teens_who_ransacked_K_0_7553305_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Police_looking_for_teens_who_ransacked_K_0_7553305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Police_looking_for_teens_who_ransacked_K_0_7553305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 reporter Randy Wallace" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teenagers break-in to upscale Katy home to party, steal, and spend the night</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Randy Wallace, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 09:38PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Imagine having a group of teens turning your house into party central.</p><p>Not only did they drink the homeowners wine and steal several high dollar items, the intruders even spent the night.</p><p>We blurred the faces of the teens since they are juveniles, but they are easily recognizable to anyone who knows them.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Vigil_held_at_La_Placita__Houston_to_sho_0_7553293_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Vigil_held_at_La_Placita__Houston_to_sho_0_7553293_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Vigil_held_at_La_Placita__Houston_to_sho_0_7553293_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Vigil_held_at_La_Placita__Houston_to_sho_0_7553293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Vigil held at La Placita, Houston to show solidarity with Puerto Rico</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/local-youth-mentors-applaud-hisd-for-new-program-aimed-towards-at-risk-teens" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/HISD_launches_new_program_to_help_troubl_0_7553228_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/HISD_launches_new_program_to_help_troubl_0_7553228_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/HISD_launches_new_program_to_help_troubl_0_7553228_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/HISD_launches_new_program_to_help_troubl_0_7553228_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/HISD_launches_new_program_to_help_troubl_0_7553228_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Local youth mentors applaud HISD for new program aimed towards at risk teens</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/teenagers-break-in-to-upscale-katy-home-to-party-steal-and-spend-the-night" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/breakin_1564195057860_7553145_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/breakin_1564195057860_7553145_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/breakin_1564195057860_7553145_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/breakin_1564195057860_7553145_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/breakin_1564195057860_7553145_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teenagers break-in to upscale Katy home to party, steal, and spend the night</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/hazmat-spill-near-us-59-has-feeder-lanes-shut-down-from-highway-6-to-kensington" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>HazMat spill near US-59 has feeder lanes shut down from Highway 6 to Kensington</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/dozens-of-cars-vandalized-in-dickinson-with-eggs-mustard-and-lunchmeat" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/caregged_1564190271629_7552700_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/caregged_1564190271629_7552700_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/caregged_1564190271629_7552700_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/caregged_1564190271629_7552700_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/caregged_1564190271629_7552700_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dozens of cars vandalized in Dickinson with eggs, mustard, and lunchmeat</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories 