- A Harris County Pct. 7 deputy constable was shot during a traffic stop in southwest Houston just after midnight on Wednesday. Officials say his bulletproof vest saved his life.

The shooting occurred as the deputy constable was conducting a routine traffic stop on Fondren Road near the Beltway around 12:30 a.m.

According to the constable's office, the deputy constable approached the vehicle and immediately came under fire. He was shot in the chest, but was wearing a bulletproof vest. The deputy constable ran to a Park and Ride nearby and someone there aided him in calling for help.

The deputy constable was taken to the hospital and was released later Wednesday morning.

The suspect who officers believe shot the deputy constable was taken into custody a few miles away. Police say they could see a gun and body armor in the vehicle.

The deputy constable is a 5-year veteran of the Harris County Toll Road Authority under Pct. 7.