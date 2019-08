The school bus driver who was arrested after driving erratically with several students on board tested positive for several controlled substances, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said.

The Constable’s Office said they received the toxicology report on July 31 and it “indicated a positive result for several control substances in her blood on the day of her arrest.”

Linda Sue Godejohn is charged with Driving while Intoxicated with Child Under 15 Years of Age.

According to the Constable’s Office, in May, a motorist reported seeing a school bus driver driving erratically and the bus almost flipping over on the roadway at one point.

When deputies located the bus in a parking lot, a witness told them that the bus driver had unloaded students off the bus prior to their arrival.

Pct. 4 says Godejohn displayed several signs of intoxication. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered and it was discovered that she was driving while intoxicated, according to the Constable’s Office. A blood specimen was given to the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office for analysis.

She reportedly told deputies that she did not feel well, but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Godejohn is currently out on bond. Her next court date will be August 6.