- One person is dead and another was critically injured when two pickup trucks and a rideshare car collided in Clear Lake City.

The accident happened around 1 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Pineloch and Old Galveston Road.

Police say a large pickup truck clipped the side of a smaller pickup truck, then went into the intersection.

That's when the large pickup truck t-boned the rideshare car that was making a lefthand turn from Pineloch onto Old Galveston Road.

The passenger of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the large pickup admitted at the scene that he had consumed several shots of tequila.

Authorities are working to confirm that information, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the smaller pickup was not injured, but was given a field sobriety test and taken into custody.