- A 15-year-old male student was killed after being hit by a car near Waller High School.

Police say it was an auto-pedestrian accident that happened around 7:24 a.m. Thursday.

The vehicle involved was heading southbound on Field Store Road when he struck the student.

The driver, who is a Waller ISD employee, has vision problems, but was wearing the correct glasses.

Police say the student had been dropped off at the school, and he was walking away from the school on the east side of the roadway.

He crossed to the west side of the street in front of the car and that is when he was hit.

Officials confirm the driver remained at the scene to help investigators.