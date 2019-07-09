< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Officials: Small plane lost its brakes, overshot the runway at Hobby Airport Posted Jul 09 2019 12:52PM CDT class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408813" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" title="Houston-area weather forecast" data-articleId="136787650" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/July_9_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7495198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/July_9_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7495198_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/July_9_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7495198_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/July_9_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7495198_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/July_9_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7495198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston-area weather forecast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Iscovitz, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2016 03:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 01:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>All eyes will be in the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days as a tropical low could bring rain and wind to Texas and Louisiana this weekend. In the short term, the main issue is heat. A heat advisory is in effect until 7pm with highs in the upper 90s today and Wednesday. Stay alert for updates this week as the gulf low forecast becomes clearer.</p><p>With integrated GPS, the FOX 26 Weather App "Follow Me" option will track you anywhere you go, and you can enable weather alerts in your county. Download the app for free .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/heat-advisory-for-several-southeast-texas-counties-tuesday-afternoon" title="Heat Advisory for several Southeast Texas counties Tuesday afternoon" data-articleId="417024303" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/11/Heat%20Advisory_1502473635773_3905611_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/11/Heat%20Advisory_1502473635773_3905611_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/11/Heat%20Advisory_1502473635773_3905611_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/11/Heat%20Advisory_1502473635773_3905611_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/11/Heat%20Advisory_1502473635773_3905611_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Heat Advisory for several Southeast Texas counties Tuesday afternoon</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:10AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:12AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Heat Advisory is in effect for several Southeast Texas counties from 1 p.m. Tuesday until 7 p.m. Tuesday.</p><p>According to the National Weather Service, heat index values are expected to be between 105 and 110 degrees this afternoon into the early evening.</p><p>The Heat Advisory is for the following counties:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/robbery-suspect-killed-in-north-harris-county-shooting" title="Robbery suspect killed in north Harris County shooting" data-articleId="417019050" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Robbery_suspect_killed_in_north_Harris_C_0_7492283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Robbery_suspect_killed_in_north_Harris_C_0_7492283_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Robbery_suspect_killed_in_north_Harris_C_0_7492283_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Robbery_suspect_killed_in_north_Harris_C_0_7492283_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Robbery_suspect_killed_in_north_Harris_C_0_7492283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Deneige Broom" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Robbery suspect killed in north Harris County shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:35AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:36AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>HOUSTON (FOX 26) — Deputies are investigating an apparent robbery and shooting that resulted in the death of a male suspect and an injury to a male who may have been acting in self-defense.</p><p>The shooting was reported at around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday on Trevor Way near Parramatta Lane in north Harris County.</p><p>One wounded male was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest where he was later pronounced dead. A second male was taken to the same hospital with a leg wound and may have been robbed by the male who died. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/gender-reveal-goes-horribly-wrong-car-catches-on-fire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Gender_reveal_goes_horribly_wrong__car_c_0_7495677_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Gender_reveal_goes_horribly_wrong__car_c_0_20190709190831"/> </figure> <h3>Gender reveal goes horribly wrong, car catches on fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/66704850_2424009997651961_6409043567385247744_n_1562671924617_7492844_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="66704850_2424009997651961_6409043567385247744_n_1562671924617.png"/> </figure> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/woman-who-encouraged-suicidal-boyfriend-to-take-his-own-life-appeals-to-supreme-court"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Michelle%20Carter%20GETTY_1562690326293.jpg_7494215_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Michelle Carter arrives at Taunton District Court in Taunton, MA on Jun. 16, 2017 to hear the verdict in her trial. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)" title="696607742_1562690326293-400801"/> </figure> <h3>Woman who encouraged suicidal boyfriend to take his own life appeals to Supreme Court</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/learning-to-make-almond-milk-chai-pop-masala-rice-at-pondicheri"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Pop_Masala_Rice_at_Pondicheri_0_7494270_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Pop_Masala_Rice_at_Pondicheri_0_20190709172159"/> </figure> <h3>Learning to make Almond Milk Chai & Pop Masala Rice at Pondicheri</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/baby-born-from-dead-donors-transplanted-womb" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/baby-womb-transplant_1562695678632_7495513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/baby-womb-transplant_1562695678632_7495513_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/baby-womb-transplant_1562695678632_7495513_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/baby-womb-transplant_1562695678632_7495513_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/baby-womb-transplant_1562695678632_7495513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;baby&#x20;girl&#x20;&#x28;pictured&#x20;above&#x29;&#x20;was&#x20;born&#x20;in&#x20;June&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Cleveland&#x20;Clinic&#x20;handout&#x20;photo&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>In US 1st, baby is born from dead donor's transplanted womb</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/66704850_2424009997651961_6409043567385247744_n_1562671924617_7492844_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/66704850_2424009997651961_6409043567385247744_n_1562671924617_7492844_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/66704850_2424009997651961_6409043567385247744_n_1562671924617_7492844_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/66704850_2424009997651961_6409043567385247744_n_1562671924617_7492844_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/66704850_2424009997651961_6409043567385247744_n_1562671924617_7492844_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/woman-who-encouraged-suicidal-boyfriend-to-take-his-own-life-appeals-to-supreme-court" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Michelle%20Carter%20GETTY_1562690326293.jpg_7494215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Michelle%20Carter%20GETTY_1562690326293.jpg_7494215_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Michelle%20Carter%20GETTY_1562690326293.jpg_7494215_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Michelle%20Carter%20GETTY_1562690326293.jpg_7494215_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Michelle%20Carter%20GETTY_1562690326293.jpg_7494215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Michelle&#x20;Carter&#x20;arrives&#x20;at&#x20;Taunton&#x20;District&#x20;Court&#x20;in&#x20;Taunton&#x2c;&#x20;MA&#x20;on&#x20;Jun&#x2e;&#x20;16&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;to&#x20;hear&#x20;the&#x20;verdict&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;trial&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;John&#x20;Tlumacki&#x2f;The&#x20;Boston&#x20;Globe&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman who encouraged suicidal boyfriend to take his own life appeals to Supreme Court</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/officials-small-plane-lost-its-brakes-overshot-the-runway-at-hobby-airport" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/vlcsnap-2019-07-09-12h40m41s199_1562694660833_7495187_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/vlcsnap-2019-07-09-12h40m41s199_1562694660833_7495187_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/vlcsnap-2019-07-09-12h40m41s199_1562694660833_7495187_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/vlcsnap-2019-07-09-12h40m41s199_1562694660833_7495187_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/vlcsnap-2019-07-09-12h40m41s199_1562694660833_7495187_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Officials: Small plane lost its brakes, overshot the runway at Hobby Airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/learning-to-make-almond-milk-chai-pop-masala-rice-at-pondicheri" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Pop_Masala_Rice_at_Pondicheri_0_7494270_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Pop_Masala_Rice_at_Pondicheri_0_7494270_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Pop_Masala_Rice_at_Pondicheri_0_7494270_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Pop_Masala_Rice_at_Pondicheri_0_7494270_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Pop_Masala_Rice_at_Pondicheri_0_7494270_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Learning to make Almond Milk Chai & Pop Masala Rice at Pondicheri</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> 