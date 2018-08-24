Off-duty deputy involved in car accident

- A deputy was is recovering after he was involved in an accident early Friday morning.

This accident happened around 4am at the intersection of Kuykendahl and Louetta in northwest Harris County.

The off-duty Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Deputy was driving a Kia Spectra to work when he was hit by a 21-year old woman driving a Kia Soul.

Authorities say the woman ran a red light and was driving under the influence.

The deputy was being treated by EMS and was eventually taken to a nearby hospital because he was in and out of consciousness.

His injuries appeared to be internal.