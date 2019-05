- Get ready, anglers. Free Fishing Day is this Saturday in Texas.

On June 1, you can fish in any public waterbody in Texas without a fishing license.

Free Fishing Day is held on the first Saturday in June every year. To see a full list of restrictions, click here.

If you want to take the family out for a day of fishing but don't quite know where to start, you can find a list of Texas public waters by clicking here.

Texas Parks and Wildlife also shared a list of events taking place across Texas and other ideas to help families celebrate Free Fishing Day. View the events here.

Texas Parks and Wildlife allows fishing without a license year-round at Texas state parks. The "Free Fishing in State Parks" program is designed to encourage families to get out and enjoy the outdoors. For more details on the program visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Website here.