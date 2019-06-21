< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story414014596" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Mom of boy run over in Houston charged with criminally negligent homicide addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/mom-of-boy-run-over-in-houston-charged-with-criminally-negligent-homicide" addthis:title="Mom of boy run over in Houston charged with criminally negligent homicide"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414014596.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414014596");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414014596-414019566"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/stagg_1561138744691_7430309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/stagg_1561138744691_7430309_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/stagg_1561138744691_7430309_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/stagg_1561138744691_7430309_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/stagg_1561138744691_7430309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414014596-414019566" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/stagg_1561138744691_7430309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/stagg_1561138744691_7430309_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/stagg_1561138744691_7430309_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/stagg_1561138744691_7430309_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/stagg_1561138744691_7430309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jun 21 2019 11:58AM CDT
Updated Jun 21 2019 02:01PM CDT a speed bump while reversing, but surveillance video shows her driving straight into her son in broad daylight.</p> <p>The district attorney’s office say Stagg drove forward when her three young kids were running toward the front of the vehicle, striking the three-year-old and running over him with a front and back tire.</p> <p>The child died from his injuries.</p> <p>“Every parent has an obligation to protect their children, even from themselves,” said Ogg said. “Car’s aren’t toys and playing chicken with your kids isn’t a game.”</p> <p>Sean Teare, chief of the Vehicular Crimes Division that is prosecuting the case, said, “You should be playing Peek-A-Boo with a three-year-old instead of forcing him to try and dodge a 5,600 pound deadly weapon.”</p> <p>Stagg was arrested on Thursday. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/vlcsnap-2019-06-21-13h18m21s225_1561141163638_7430353_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/vlcsnap-2019-06-21-13h18m21s225_1561141163638_7430353_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/vlcsnap-2019-06-21-13h18m21s225_1561141163638_7430353_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/vlcsnap-2019-06-21-13h18m21s225_1561141163638_7430353_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/vlcsnap-2019-06-21-13h18m21s225_1561141163638_7430353_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge to announce location for Santa Fe High School shooting trial</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 01:10PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 02:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Galveston County judge is expected to announce the location of the trial for the admitted Santa Fe High School shooter on Friday.</p><p>Galveston County District Judge John Ellisor approved the change of venue back in February. The trial will be moved outside of Galveston County, however the trial's new date and location will ultimately be up to the judge to determine.</p><p>The hearing on the change of venue will be held at 2 p.m. Friday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/worker-injured-in-industrial-accident-spring" title="MCFMO: Worker injured in industrial accident at Randalls in Spring" data-articleId="414016890" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/vlcsnap-2019-06-21-12h08m37s101_1561136995232_7430065_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/vlcsnap-2019-06-21-12h08m37s101_1561136995232_7430065_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/vlcsnap-2019-06-21-12h08m37s101_1561136995232_7430065_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/vlcsnap-2019-06-21-12h08m37s101_1561136995232_7430065_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/vlcsnap-2019-06-21-12h08m37s101_1561136995232_7430065_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>MCFMO: Worker injured in industrial accident at Randalls in Spring</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 12:12PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 12:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A worker was seriously injured in an industrial accident involving a commercial refrigeration system in Spring, officials say.</p><p>Firefighters responded to a report of an explosion at a Randalls on Buckthorne Place in Spring on Friday.</p><p>According to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, the building was evacuated and they are investigating the cause.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/insanity-defense-raised-for-santa-fe-high-school-shooting-suspect" title="Insanity defense raised for Santa Fe High School shooting suspect" data-articleId="414011183" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/02/27/vlcsnap-2019-02-27-15h02m48s187_1551301384652_6832404_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/02/27/vlcsnap-2019-02-27-15h02m48s187_1551301384652_6832404_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/02/27/vlcsnap-2019-02-27-15h02m48s187_1551301384652_6832404_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/02/27/vlcsnap-2019-02-27-15h02m48s187_1551301384652_6832404_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/02/27/vlcsnap-2019-02-27-15h02m48s187_1551301384652_6832404_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Insanity defense raised for Santa Fe High School shooting suspect</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 11:38AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 02:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The admitted Santa Fe High School shooter may be seeking an insanity defense against the capital murder charges in last year's massacre.</p><p>Dimitrios Pagourtzis is accused of killing eight students and two teachers, and injuring 13 others in the May 18, 2018 shooting.</p><p>TIMELINE: What happened that horrific day</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/location-for-santa-fe-high-school-shooting-trial" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/vlcsnap-2019-06-21-13h18m21s225_1561141163638_7430353_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/vlcsnap-2019-06-21-13h18m21s225_1561141163638_7430353_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/vlcsnap-2019-06-21-13h18m21s225_1561141163638_7430353_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/vlcsnap-2019-06-21-13h18m21s225_1561141163638_7430353_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/vlcsnap-2019-06-21-13h18m21s225_1561141163638_7430353_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Judge to announce location for Santa Fe High School shooting trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mom-of-boy-run-over-in-houston-charged-with-criminally-negligent-homicide" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/stagg_1561138744691_7430309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/stagg_1561138744691_7430309_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/stagg_1561138744691_7430309_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/stagg_1561138744691_7430309_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/stagg_1561138744691_7430309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mom of boy run over in Houston charged with criminally negligent homicide</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/worker-injured-in-industrial-accident-spring" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/vlcsnap-2019-06-21-12h08m37s101_1561136995232_7430065_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/vlcsnap-2019-06-21-12h08m37s101_1561136995232_7430065_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/vlcsnap-2019-06-21-12h08m37s101_1561136995232_7430065_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/vlcsnap-2019-06-21-12h08m37s101_1561136995232_7430065_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/vlcsnap-2019-06-21-12h08m37s101_1561136995232_7430065_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>MCFMO: Worker injured in industrial accident at Randalls in Spring</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/insanity-defense-raised-for-santa-fe-high-school-shooting-suspect" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/02/27/vlcsnap-2019-02-27-15h02m48s187_1551301384652_6832404_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/02/27/vlcsnap-2019-02-27-15h02m48s187_1551301384652_6832404_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/02/27/vlcsnap-2019-02-27-15h02m48s187_1551301384652_6832404_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/02/27/vlcsnap-2019-02-27-15h02m48s187_1551301384652_6832404_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/02/27/vlcsnap-2019-02-27-15h02m48s187_1551301384652_6832404_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Insanity defense raised for Santa Fe High School shooting suspect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/8-year-old-in-critical-condition-after-hit-and-run" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/vlcsnap-2019-06-21-13h16m09s0_1561140996301_7430293_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/vlcsnap-2019-06-21-13h16m09s0_1561140996301_7430293_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/vlcsnap-2019-06-21-13h16m09s0_1561140996301_7430293_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/vlcsnap-2019-06-21-13h16m09s0_1561140996301_7430293_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/vlcsnap-2019-06-21-13h16m09s0_1561140996301_7430293_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girl, 8, in critical condition after hit-and-run; woman, car in custody</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3529"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 