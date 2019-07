- Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen nearly a week ago in northeast Houston.

Alejandra Espinoza was last seen around 11 p.m. June 26 on Trout Street.

She is described as a Hispanic female, 5’0 tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.