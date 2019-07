- Houston police are searching for an 87-year-old man who was reported missing from Kingwood.

Joseph Louis Kagle Jr. was last seen on Hickory Glen in Kingwood on Monday. He is believed to be traveling in his white Nissan Altima.

He is described as a white male, 6'0" tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes and a gray beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit 832-394-1840.