HFD is responding to a building collapse on Aldine Bender Road. The flat roof of a post office facility mail distribution area collapsed. The building was occupied at the time but everyone made it out. 3 people are being transported with minor injuries. @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/X6exlPtAY1 — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) September 19, 2019

Several counties are under a flash flood emergency, including Harris County. Additional heavy rainfall is expected throughout the area, and flash flood warnings have been issued for several areas.