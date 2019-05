- Memorial Hermann is introducing a first of its kind sports park in Katy.

Athletes of all ages will soon have the chance to either improve their performance or use a new program to quickly return to play after injury.

Here's something you've likely never seen before – a soccer field on hospital property.

Memorial Hermann is taking its Sports Medicine Program to a new level.

“Memorial Hermann Sports Park is our latest commitment to the community to provide unique offerings,” says Memorial Hermann Katy/Cypress CEO Heath Rushing.

It's all geared toward promoting an active lifestyle. While this soccer field can be rented to any youth program needing a practice space, this 50,000 square-foot facility in front of the soccer field will offer services for all types of athletes.

Time lapse video gives you a glimpse of the start of construction, up to current-day progress.

“We'll have our Iron Man Sports Medicine Institute on the first floor, that will provide the highest level of care of injury rehabilitation. On the second floor, we'll have a partnership with both Memorial Hermann Medical Group and our UT Physicians partners from an orthopedic surgery standpoint, to provide soup to nuts sports medicine clinic. Then in partnership with ATH, Athlete Training and Health, we'll be able to provide comprehensive return to play and performance improvement training to athletes of all ages,” Heath says.

Since Memorial Hermann is the official healthcare provider of Katy ISD, they will also provide concussion awareness and prevention tips for students, as well as concussion testing at the facility.

“From the youth athlete to the active adult to the professional athlete and beyond,” Heath says.

They’ll all be covered here at Memorial Hermann Sports Park.

The soccer fields will be available in June and the rest of the facility should be complete for a grand opening in September.