- Montgomery County deputies are seeking a felony charge against a 15-year-old who allegedly urinated on a wine shelf at a Walmart in Porter on Saturday.

The sheriff's office says a video surfaced on social media showing three teens laughing next to a puddle of urine. The original video doesn't show these teens physically in the act, but investigators say after receiving several complaints, they pulled surveillance video from the store. Deputies say it showed the 15-year-old urinating.

Authorities say they have identified all three teenagers but are only pursuing charges for tampering with a consumer product (a second degree felony) against the 15-year-old.

"As stated previously, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office will not tolerate this type of behavior. Perpetrators of these types of acts will be caught, and all applicable charges will be filed against them," the sheriff's office said in a release. "The success of this investigation, and the timely identification of those involved is another example of the great things that can be accomplished when we work together to keep our community safe."

A spokesperson with Walmart released the following statement after the video surfaced:

"This obscene conduct is outrageous and disappointing. As soon as we were notified, we sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers. We take this seriously and are working with the Montgomery County Sheriff's office to find those responsible."