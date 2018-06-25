Masked men terrorize local family, burn child with hot water during home invasion

- Three masked men broke into a Fort Bend County home early Monday morning terrorizing the family for money.

It happened on the 7000-block of FM 1464 in Richmond, just after 3:00 a.m.

The family of four, consisting of two adults and two children, told police that the suspects, described as African American males, demanded to know where the money was.

After the family pleaded that they didn't have money, the suspects took the 7-year-old son and burned him with hot water, according to Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls. At times they even held him under water.

Police believe the suspects were using the child to make his parents, who are small business owners, cooperate and give them money.

Sheriff Nehls says the suspects got away with money, jewelry, cellphones and car keys.

They also beat the husband with a gun.

The mother and 7-year-old child were both taken to a local hospital.

It is unknown at this time what injuries, if any, the mother sustained.

The suspects are still on the loose.