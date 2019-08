- Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a man who is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a child on multiple occasions in Houston.

Jose Guadalupe Torres, 42, is wanted for the charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.

Houston police received a report of sexual abuse in May 2017. Investigators say the child made an outcry of sexual abuse and learned the child was sexually abused on multiple occasions.

Jose Guadalupe Torres is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’08”, 180 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.