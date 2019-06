- A 4-year-old girl has been reunited with her family after a man stole the car she was in and led police on a high-speed chase.

Authorities say the girl’s mother quickly went into a Spring gas station around 11 p.m. Sunday and left the car running. That’s when deputies say a man rode up on a bicycle, got in the car, and drove off with the girl still in the back seat.

Deputies with the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office spotted the car and a pursuit ensued. The pursit lasted about 15 to 20 minutes and reached speeds around 120 mph. Deputies lost sight of the vehicle, but a wrecker found it abandoned.

Deputies say the child was found safe in the vehicle and was checked out by EMS as a precaution.

Deputies, K9s and DPS helicopter searched the subdivision for the suspect, but after almost three hours it was called off.

Authorities will review surveillance video from the gas station and surrounding businesses. The car and the bicycle that was left at the scene will be examined for possible forensic evidence.