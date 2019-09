- Houston police say a man was shot twice in his car in a strip center parking lot following an argument at another location.

Officers responded to the shooting on Federal Road around 2:20 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say the man left another location after an argument, and he was followed to the shopping center. Police say the suspect approached his vehicle and shot at him several times.

He was shot twice and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are working to gather information on the suspect.