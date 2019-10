- Police say a man was shot in a parking lot following an argument at a bar in northeast Houston.

Officers responded to the shooting on Greens Road near Greens Manor around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the two men got into an argument inside the bar, they were asked to leave and the argument continued into the parking lot. That’s when police say one man shot the other man in the stomach.

Another person at the bar was able to detain the suspect until officers arrived.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.