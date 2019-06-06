Police in Pontiac are looking for a 31-year-old man after they say he stabbed his girlfriend's son in a fight about the NBA Finals.

Police were called just after 11 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 400 block of Ferry, which is near Martin Luther King Jr and South boulevards for a stabbing.

When police got there the 20-year-old man had already been taken by a relative to the hospital. Police later learned the victim was arguing with his mother's boyfriend about the NBA Finals game and that they got into a fight at the house.