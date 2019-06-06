A high school football referee is apologizing after audio recordings of him spewing racist remarks were made public. The recordings were obtained during a legal investigation into the non-profit organization-- the Texas Association of Sports Officials (TASO).
In the clip, Mike Atkinson, owner of Atkinson Farms in Spring and a high school football referee with a 45-year tenure is heard using inappropriate and racist language during what he says was supposed to be a private conversation.
“I just went to the mixer the other day. A bunch of f-----g n-----s wanting a free meal.”