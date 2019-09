John Richard Vasquez (Houston Police Department) John Richard Vasquez (Houston Police Department)

- Authorities say a man was killed after a suspected drunk driver crashed into his car while he was changing a flat tire.

The 55-year-old man was changing a tire in the split area between the South Loop West and the entrance ramp to State Highway 288 around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the driver of a truck failed to maintain a single lane and struck the victim's car. The victim was standing outside of the car and was also struck. He died at the hospital.

Police have identified the driver of the truck as 60-year-old John Richard Vasquez. He is charged with murder.

Police say Vasquez was evaluated at the hospital and determined to be intoxicated. Investigators say Vasquez had three prior convictions for driving while intoxicated.

The victim's identity has not been released.