Authorities say a driver who was climbing out of his truck after a rollover crash was fatally struck by another vehicle.

Just after midnight, a driver was exiting the North Freeway near SH 242 when he apparently hit the barrels on the concrete divider and his truck flipped. As he was climbing out of his truck, another truck struck him, police say.

The driver of the first truck died at the scene. The driver of the second truck was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officials say the driver of the second vehicle is expected to be charged with intoxication manslaughter.