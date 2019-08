- Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of a road in north Houston.

Officers responded to a call on East 32nd Street near Link around 10:30 p.m. Sunday and found several citizens performing CPR on a man who had been shot multiple times.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He is said to be in his mid-20s.

Investigators are speaking with witnesses to get a description of a suspect or suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or the Houston Police Department Homicide Division.