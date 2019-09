- A man was found shot in the street in northwest Houston late Wednesday night.

A police officer was en route to a call just before midnight when he saw a man lying in the street on W. Gulf Bank Road near Streamside Drive. Two people were attempting to give first aid.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Witnesses told police they started looking around after hearing a gunshot, and they found the man in the street. Police are trying to determine if the man was shot in the street or at another location.

There is no description of a suspect at this time.