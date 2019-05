Authorities are investigating the death of a man found in the trunk of a car in northeast Harris County.

A tow truck driver made the discovery around 3 a.m. off of Furay Road near Mt. Houston Road. The tow truck driver saw dried blood near the trunk of the car and call 911.

Deputies arrived to find a man dead in the trunk.

Investigators believe a woman who knows the victim may own the car. Deputies are speaking with the woman.

The investigation is ongoing.