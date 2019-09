- A man's body was found in a ditch in north Harris County Friday morning.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies responded to the scene on the 400 block of W. Mount Houston.

It is not known what caused his death at this time.

Homicide and crime scene unit investigators are on their way to the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.