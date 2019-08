A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was cut several times with a machete at a home in Fort Bend County.

Fort Bend County deputies responded to the scene on Pastoria Drive near Aimua Ct on Sunday just before midnight.

A neighbor called 911 after the man knocked on their door covered in blood.

According to deputies, the man was cut multiple times with the machete following a family disturbance at his home.

Authorities say he had a serious neck wound and was taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

The scene is still under investigation. Deputies believe they have identified everyone involved.