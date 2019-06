- The man charged in the death of a Houston father and businessman is expected in court this morning after being arrested last night.

Anthony Conway, 21, is charged with capital murder in the death of Enrique Ramirez-Ayala.

Police say Ayala, who supported his family by operating a food truck, was robbed and killed in a parking lot last week.

Enrique leaves behind a wife of 25 years and an 11-year-old daughter.

