The man charged in the deadly shooting of a 62-year-old woman in west Harris County has been arrested in Mississippi.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Tekoney Blackledge was arrested in Harrison County, Mississippi.

Blackledge was charged with murder in the death of 62-year-old Saron James, authorities announced last week.

Breaking: Tekoney Blackledge, wanted in connection to the murder of Saron James, 62, has been arrested in Harrison County, Mississippi. We appreciate the assist from law enforcement partners @GulfportPolice #HouNews pic.twitter.com/tLFASjz2We — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 29, 2019

James was riding in a car with her husband when she was struck by a bullet. Investigators said they believe James and her husband were innocent bystanders that got caught in the middle of gunfire.

