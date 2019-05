- Police say a 19-year-old man is dead after being shot by a homeowner in southeast Houston.

According to investigators, a teen who lives at the home heard a commotion outside around 11:30 p.m. and woke up his family. Police say the father grabbed his gun and saw four males outside.

Police say the father saw the 19-year-old with a gun, felt threatened and shot toward teens. The 19-year-old was hit and later died at the hospital.

Police say it is unclear what kind of gun the teen may have had. Paintball splatter and paintball guns were found at the location.

The other three teens are said to be 17 years old. Investigators are trying to determine what they were doing outside of the house and what their intentions were.

The investigation is ongoing.