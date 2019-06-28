FIRST ON FOX: Mother of Maleah Davis sits down with FOX 26
A Houston police detective then told FOX 26 that Derion Vence was a person of interest in the disappearance of Maleah.
Two days later, the silver Nissan Altima was located in the parking lot of a Missouri City shopping center. Police said all the car's tires appear to be fine.
Prosecutors say dogs picked up the scent of a human cadaver in the car's trunk. They said a laundry basket and a gas can were also found in the trunk.
Vence was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, namely a human corpse, on May 11.
The search by volunteers continued for days across the Houston area, including Vence's former mail route in Rosharon.
Texas EquuSearch then suspended their search until they could obtain more information that would put them in the right location to find Maleah. Meanwhile, volunteers continued searching through wooded areas.
A reward was announced, and it quickly climbed to $27,500.
Just before noon on May 31, Quanell X held a press conference with Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller. Quanell X said he spoke with Vence in jail. He said Vence told him that Maleah's death was an accident and that he admitted to dumping her body in a ditch in Arkansas.
"One thing [Vence] wanted to make clear to me was that what happened to Maleah was an accident," Quanell said. "He confessed to me where he dumped her body."
Detectives and Tim Miller made plans to fly to Arkansas that afternoon to search the area where he said he left the body.
Just a few hours later, the garbage bag was discovered on the Arkansas roadway by a mowing crew. Her remains were brought back to Houston and positively identified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
Posted Jun 28 2019 12:46PM CDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 12:47PM CDT
The alleged mastermind behind the attack that injured former Red Sox player David Ortiz has been arrested.
Last week, the attorney general of the Dominican Republic announced the person who ordered the hit was 43-year-old Victor Hugo Gomez of Katy.
On Friday, the National Police of the Dominican Republic announced that they had arrested Gomez.
Posted May 04 2016 03:37PM CDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 09:32AM CDT
It looks like we're in a pattern that will give us a chance for afternoon storms every day. Today looks great until the late afternoon when scattered storms are expected. This weekend, expect hit and miss heavy storms both days. Next week, some tropical moisture could bring more downpours for Tuesday and Wednesday. As of now, the 4th of July looks typical with humidity and a few afternoon storms.
With integrated GPS, the FOX 26 Weather App "Follow Me" option will track you anywhere you go, and you can enable weather alerts in your county. Download the app for free .
Posted Jun 28 2019 06:00AM CDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 06:02AM CDT
Officials with the ExxonMobil Baytown Olefins Plant on Decker Drive say the "safety flaring" some people have reported seeing is no cause for alarm.
Officials say they’ve had an operational issue which resulted in “safety flaring”.
“This is the ExxonMobil Baytown Olefins Plant located at 3525 Decker Drive in Baytown. We've had an operational issue at our plant which is resulting in safety flaring. Personnel are working to return operations to normal as soon as possible. There is no cause for community alarm, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our neighbors,” reads a CAER message that was posted around 8:20 p.m. Thursday.