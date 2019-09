- Someone who bought a Lotto Texas ticket in Montgomery hit the jackpot.

A Lotto Texas ticket sold in Montgomery matched six of the six winning numbers in the September 25 drawing. The jackpot prize is $23.75 million.

The winning numbers are: 5, 9, 26, 38, 41 and 44.

The quick pick ticket was sold at Murphy USA at 18702 Highway 105, Montgomery, Texas 77356.

The winner has 180 days after the draw date to claim their prize.