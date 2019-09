- A rescue team from Houston is heading to Florida to help with any rescues that may be needed after Dorian.

Disaster Rescue Response Specialist Corp. is a non-profit made up of current and former law enforcement, military, firefighters and EMTs.

They are staging in Alabama and tracking the storm, before heading out and meeting up with other rescue groups.

"The reason we do this is a drive to help people. We chose to do selfless service as part of what we do as a living," says Chris Fontaine. "We have members that are firefighters and military members, so it's part of that make-up of who we are."

The group was founded in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. They are taking a rescue boat and gear with them to Florida.