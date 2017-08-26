Houston-area high water locations list
HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Here is a list of high water locations throughout the Houston area posted by Houston TranStar:
|Location
|Lanes Affected
|Status
|FM-521 Northbound At CEDAR LAKE CREEK/BRAZORIA-MATAGORDA COUNTY LINE to FM-524
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM
|SH-36 Northbound At JONES CK TERMINAL RD to PEACH POINT RD CR 304
|1 Mainlane
|Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM
|FM-521 Southbound At FM-524 to CEDAR LAKE CREEK/BRAZORIA-MATAGORDA COUNTY LINE
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM
|FM-1459 Northbound Between FM 524/ MAIN ST to FM-1301
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Thursday, August 31, 2017 9:00 AM
|SH-332 Westbound At FM 2004 to SH 36
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM
|FM-521 Northbound At SH-36 to ANCHOR CR 44
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM
|SH-332 Eastbound At SH 36 to FM 2004
|All Mainlanes
|Closed on Tuesday, September 05, 2017 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM
|FM-2004 Northbound Between YAUPON ST to OLD CLUTE RD/OLD ANGLETON RD CR 288
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Thursday, August 31, 2017 9:00 AM
|FM-2004 Northbound Between Sherwood Dr to BS-288
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Thursday, August 31, 2017 9:00 AM
|SH-35 Eastbound At LINNVILLE BAYOU/BRAZORIA-MATAGORDA COUNTY LINE to SH-288
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Thursday, August 31, 2017 9:00 AM
|FM-522 Southbound At BALCKS FERRY RD CR 353 to FM-1459
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Thursday, August 31, 2017 9:00 AM
|FM-524 Northbound At SH-35 to FM-1301
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM
|TX 35 BR Eastbound At SH 35 to SH 36
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM
|TX 35 BR Westbound At SH 36 to SH 35
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM
|FM-1459 Southbound At FM-1301 to FM 524/ MAIN ST
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Thursday, August 31, 2017 9:00 AM
|FM-1301 Eastbound At San Bernard River
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM
|FM-1301 Westbound At San Bernard River
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM
|SH-35 Westbound At SH-288 to LINNVILLE BAYOU/BRAZORIA-MATAGORDA COUNTY LINE
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Thursday, August 31, 2017 9:00 AM
|FM-524 Southbound At FM-1301 to SH-35
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM
|FM-523 Northbound At FM-521 to ANCHOR CR 44
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM
|FM-523 Southbound At ANCHOR CR 44 to FM-521
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM
|FM-521 Southbound At ANCHOR CR 44 to SH-36
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM
|FM 442 Northbound At SAN BENARD RIVER/FORT BEND-WHARTON COUNTY LINE to FM 1236/Bushnell Rd
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Monday, August 28, 2017 9:00 AM
|FM-2917 Northbound At MUSTANG CHOCOLATE BAYOU RD CR 169
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM
|FM-2917 Southbound At MUSTANG CHOCOLATE BAYOU RD CR 169
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM
|FM 442 Southbound At FM 1236/Bushnell Rd to SAN BENARD RIVER/FORT BEND-WHARTON COUNTY LINE
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Monday, August 28, 2017 9:00 AM
|FM-1462 Eastbound At BRAZOS RIVER/BRAZORIA-FORT BEND COUNTY LINE to FM-521
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM
|FM-1462 Northbound At BRAZOS RIVER/ Ft Bend-Brazoria Co Ln to FM-762
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM
|FM-1462 Southbound At FM-762 to BRAZOS RIVER/ Ft Bend-Brazoria Co Ln
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM
|FM-1462 Westbound At FM-521 to BRAZOS RIVER/BRAZORIA-FORT BEND COUNTY LINE
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM
|FM-2403 Northbound At Quial Run Dr CR 424
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM
|FM-2403 Southbound At Quial Run Dr CR 424
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM
|IH-69 Northbound At BRAZOS RIVER
|Frontage Road U-turn
|Closed beginning Monday, August 28, 2017 11:10 PM
|IH-69 Southbound At BRAZOS RIVER
|Frontage Road U-turn
|Closed beginning Monday, August 28, 2017 11:23 PM
|BELTWAY 8-SOUTH Westbound At MYKAWA
|Frontage Road U-turn
|Closed beginning Friday, September 01, 2017 9:00 AM
|WEST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Northbound At FM-1093 WESTHEIMER RD
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Tuesday, August 29, 2017 9:00 AM
|IH-45 NORTH Northbound At MEMORIAL DR
|Exit Ramp
|Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM
|BELTWAY 8-WEST Southbound At MEMORIAL DR
|3 Frontage Lane(s)
|Closed beginning Thursday, August 31, 2017 9:00 AM
|WEST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At IH-10 KATY
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Thursday, August 31, 2017 9:00 AM
|IH-10 KATY Westbound At ELDRIDGE PKY
|2 Mainlanes, Right Shoulder, 3 Frontage Lane(s), Frontage Road U-turn
|Closed beginning Tuesday, August 29, 2017 5:18 PM
|IH-10 KATY Eastbound At ELDRIDGE PKY
|1 Mainlane, Right Shoulder, 3 Frontage Lane(s), Frontage Road U-turn
|Closed Continuous from Tuesday, August 29, 2017 5:18 PM to Friday, September 15, 2017 9:00 AM
|SH-6 Southbound At IH-10 KATY to CLAY RD
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Thursday, August 31, 2017 9:00 AM
|IH-10 EAST Eastbound At MONMOUTH DR
|Exit Ramp
|Closed beginning Friday, September 01, 2017 9:00 AM
|IH-10 EAST Westbound At MONMOUTH DR
|Frontage Road U-turn
|Closed beginning Friday, September 01, 2017 9:00 AM
|SH-6 Northbound At CLAY RD to IH-10 KATY
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Thursday, August 31, 2017 9:00 AM
|US-90 Eastbound At SAN JACINTO RIVER
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM
|US-90 Westbound At SAN JACINTO RIVER
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM
|BS-90/OLD BEAUMONT HWY Eastbound At SAN JACINTO RIVER
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Friday, September 01, 2017 9:00 AM
|BS-90/OLD BEAUMONT HWY Westbound At SAN JACINTO RIVER
|All Mainlanes
|Closed beginning Friday, September 01, 2017 9:00 AM
A flood warning is extended until Friday morning for the Trinity River near Moss Bluff
A flood warning continues for the San Bernard River near Boling until Friday evening.
A flood warning continues for the San Bernard River near Sweeny until Saturday evening.
A flood Warning continues for the Buffalo Bayou In West Belt Drive until further notice.
A flood warning continues for the Buffalo Bayou near Piney Point Village until further notice.
A flood warning continues for the Brazos River near Rosharon until Thursday evening.
A flood warning continues for the Brazos River near West Columbia until Friday morning.
A flood warning is in effect for northern Fort Bend County and west central Harris County until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
A flood warning is in effect for western Brazoria County until 11:15 a.m. Friday.