Houston-area high water locations list

- Here is a list of high water locations throughout the Houston area posted by Houston TranStar:

High Water Locations Updated on 9/6/2017 at 4:23 PM

Location Lanes Affected Status FM-521 Northbound At CEDAR LAKE CREEK/BRAZORIA-MATAGORDA COUNTY LINE to FM-524 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM SH-36 Northbound At JONES CK TERMINAL RD to PEACH POINT RD CR 304 1 Mainlane Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM FM-521 Southbound At FM-524 to CEDAR LAKE CREEK/BRAZORIA-MATAGORDA COUNTY LINE All Mainlanes Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM FM-1459 Northbound Between FM 524/ MAIN ST to FM-1301 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Thursday, August 31, 2017 9:00 AM SH-332 Westbound At FM 2004 to SH 36 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM FM-521 Northbound At SH-36 to ANCHOR CR 44 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM SH-332 Eastbound At SH 36 to FM 2004 All Mainlanes Closed on Tuesday, September 05, 2017 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM FM-2004 Northbound Between YAUPON ST to OLD CLUTE RD/OLD ANGLETON RD CR 288 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Thursday, August 31, 2017 9:00 AM FM-2004 Northbound Between Sherwood Dr to BS-288 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Thursday, August 31, 2017 9:00 AM SH-35 Eastbound At LINNVILLE BAYOU/BRAZORIA-MATAGORDA COUNTY LINE to SH-288 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Thursday, August 31, 2017 9:00 AM FM-522 Southbound At BALCKS FERRY RD CR 353 to FM-1459 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Thursday, August 31, 2017 9:00 AM FM-524 Northbound At SH-35 to FM-1301 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM TX 35 BR Eastbound At SH 35 to SH 36 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM TX 35 BR Westbound At SH 36 to SH 35 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM FM-1459 Southbound At FM-1301 to FM 524/ MAIN ST All Mainlanes Closed beginning Thursday, August 31, 2017 9:00 AM FM-1301 Eastbound At San Bernard River All Mainlanes Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM FM-1301 Westbound At San Bernard River All Mainlanes Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM SH-35 Westbound At SH-288 to LINNVILLE BAYOU/BRAZORIA-MATAGORDA COUNTY LINE All Mainlanes Closed beginning Thursday, August 31, 2017 9:00 AM FM-524 Southbound At FM-1301 to SH-35 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM FM-523 Northbound At FM-521 to ANCHOR CR 44 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM FM-523 Southbound At ANCHOR CR 44 to FM-521 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM FM-521 Southbound At ANCHOR CR 44 to SH-36 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM FM 442 Northbound At SAN BENARD RIVER/FORT BEND-WHARTON COUNTY LINE to FM 1236/Bushnell Rd All Mainlanes Closed beginning Monday, August 28, 2017 9:00 AM FM-2917 Northbound At MUSTANG CHOCOLATE BAYOU RD CR 169 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM FM-2917 Southbound At MUSTANG CHOCOLATE BAYOU RD CR 169 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM FM 442 Southbound At FM 1236/Bushnell Rd to SAN BENARD RIVER/FORT BEND-WHARTON COUNTY LINE All Mainlanes Closed beginning Monday, August 28, 2017 9:00 AM FM-1462 Eastbound At BRAZOS RIVER/BRAZORIA-FORT BEND COUNTY LINE to FM-521 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM FM-1462 Northbound At BRAZOS RIVER/ Ft Bend-Brazoria Co Ln to FM-762 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM FM-1462 Southbound At FM-762 to BRAZOS RIVER/ Ft Bend-Brazoria Co Ln All Mainlanes Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM FM-1462 Westbound At FM-521 to BRAZOS RIVER/BRAZORIA-FORT BEND COUNTY LINE All Mainlanes Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM FM-2403 Northbound At Quial Run Dr CR 424 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM FM-2403 Southbound At Quial Run Dr CR 424 All Mainlanes Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM IH-69 Northbound At BRAZOS RIVER Frontage Road U-turn Closed beginning Monday, August 28, 2017 11:10 PM IH-69 Southbound At BRAZOS RIVER Frontage Road U-turn Closed beginning Monday, August 28, 2017 11:23 PM BELTWAY 8-SOUTH Westbound At MYKAWA Frontage Road U-turn Closed beginning Friday, September 01, 2017 9:00 AM WEST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Northbound At FM-1093 WESTHEIMER RD All Mainlanes Closed beginning Tuesday, August 29, 2017 9:00 AM IH-45 NORTH Northbound At MEMORIAL DR Exit Ramp Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM BELTWAY 8-WEST Southbound At MEMORIAL DR 3 Frontage Lane(s) Closed beginning Thursday, August 31, 2017 9:00 AM WEST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At IH-10 KATY All Mainlanes Closed beginning Thursday, August 31, 2017 9:00 AM IH-10 KATY Westbound At ELDRIDGE PKY 2 Mainlanes, Right Shoulder, 3 Frontage Lane(s), Frontage Road U-turn Closed beginning Tuesday, August 29, 2017 5:18 PM IH-10 KATY Eastbound At ELDRIDGE PKY 1 Mainlane, Right Shoulder, 3 Frontage Lane(s), Frontage Road U-turn Closed Continuous from Tuesday, August 29, 2017 5:18 PM to Friday, September 15, 2017 9:00 AM SH-6 Southbound At IH-10 KATY to CLAY RD All Mainlanes Closed beginning Thursday, August 31, 2017 9:00 AM IH-10 EAST Eastbound At MONMOUTH DR Exit Ramp Closed beginning Friday, September 01, 2017 9:00 AM IH-10 EAST Westbound At MONMOUTH DR Frontage Road U-turn Closed beginning Friday, September 01, 2017 9:00 AM SH-6 Northbound At CLAY RD to IH-10 KATY All Mainlanes Closed beginning Thursday, August 31, 2017 9:00 AM US-90 Eastbound At SAN JACINTO RIVER All Mainlanes Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM US-90 Westbound At SAN JACINTO RIVER All Mainlanes Closed beginning Tuesday, September 05, 2017 9:00 AM BS-90/OLD BEAUMONT HWY Eastbound At SAN JACINTO RIVER All Mainlanes Closed beginning Friday, September 01, 2017 9:00 AM BS-90/OLD BEAUMONT HWY Westbound At SAN JACINTO RIVER All Mainlanes Closed beginning Friday, September 01, 2017 9:00 AM

A flood warning is extended until Friday morning for the Trinity River near Moss Bluff

A flood warning continues for the San Bernard River near Boling until Friday evening.

A flood warning continues for the San Bernard River near Sweeny until Saturday evening.

A flood Warning continues for the Buffalo Bayou In West Belt Drive until further notice.

A flood warning continues for the Buffalo Bayou near Piney Point Village until further notice.

A flood warning continues for the Brazos River near Rosharon until Thursday evening.

A flood warning continues for the Brazos River near West Columbia until Friday morning.

A flood warning is in effect for northern Fort Bend County and west central Harris County until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A flood warning is in effect for western Brazoria County until 11:15 a.m. Friday.