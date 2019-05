- Liberty County Deputy Richard Whitten is in critical condition after overnight complications.

Deputy Whitten was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center via Life Flight after he was shot in the neck by a gunman in Cleveland on Wednesday morning.

The bullet is said to have missed any major arteries in the deputy's neck.

The gunman, who has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, had shot three people, killing one, before the deputy confronted him.

Family, police and deputies from all across the area have been visiting Whitten since Wednesday.

"God is good. The deputy should be ok,” said Patton Village Police Chief Shannon Sharp.

Deputy Whitten will celebrate his fourth year as a Liberty County Sheriff’s deputy next month.