<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <article> <section id="story410740833" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410740833" data-article-version="1.0">Liberty Co. deputy suffered 'serious damage to his throat and spine': family</h1> </header> addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/liberty-co-deputy-suffered-serious-damage-to-his-throat-and-spine-family" addthis:title="Liberty Co. deputy suffered 'serious damage to his throat and spine': family"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410740833.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410740833");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410740833-409828602"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Richard%20Whitten%20%20LCSO%202019_1559231347516.jpg_7330304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Richard%20Whitten%20%20LCSO%202019_1559231347516.jpg_7330304_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Richard%20Whitten%20%20LCSO%202019_1559231347516.jpg_7330304_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Richard%20Whitten%20%20LCSO%202019_1559231347516.jpg_7330304_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Richard%20Whitten%20%20LCSO%202019_1559231347516.jpg_7330304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410740833-409828602" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Richard%20Whitten%20%20LCSO%202019_1559231347516.jpg_7330304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Richard%20Whitten%20%20LCSO%202019_1559231347516.jpg_7330304_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Richard%20Whitten%20%20LCSO%202019_1559231347516.jpg_7330304_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Richard%20Whitten%20%20LCSO%202019_1559231347516.jpg_7330304_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Richard%20Whitten%20%20LCSO%202019_1559231347516.jpg_7330304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/liberty-co-deputy-suffered-serious-damage-to-his-throat-and-spine-family">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 11:17AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> who had shot three others at another business on May 29.</p> <p>He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center via Life Flight.</p> <p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/new-details-on-victims-injured-in-deadly-shootings-in-liberty-county">Victims injured in deadly shooting in Liberty County</a></strong></p> <p>According to the statement released on Tuesday by Deputy Whitten’s family, “The trauma and damage is so extensive, at this time he only has limited range of motion on his right side. He has very little range of motion with his neck and head. Currently, he has assisted breathing and the Medical Professionals at Herman Hospital ICU are doing everything they can to make him as comfortable as they possibly can.”</p> <p>The following is the full statement from the wife and family of Deputy Whitten.</p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>First, to the other families of the victims from the tragic events on May 29th whereby our loved ones were targeted by another. Our hearts go out to all of you, just as yours, we know goes out to us. We are deeply saddened and our hearts are crushed by the depth of the loss and devastation our families are enduring, through no fault of our own.</em></p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>Secondly, while there is no way to know exactly how many First Responders were at the scene, whether directly in a supporting role that day, we are grateful for each and every one of you. Our hearts hurt for you and all you’ve had to see and endure as well. And yet, we know with all of our hearts, you’d have it no other way, just like my Husband Richard would not. When people are hurting and in danger, you all rise to the occasion and do whatever must be done.</em></p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>Now, as for my Husband… He was in fact shot in the neck. This single bullet has caused serious damage to his throat and spine. The trauma and damage is so extensive, at this time he only has limited range of motion on his right side. He has very little range of motion with his neck and head. Tom Zizka" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tellinga turns excitement of art, personal letters into a moneymaker</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tom Zizka, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 06:10PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 10:34AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>To appreciate how little people use the "mail" these days, the Postal Service reported almost $2 billion in losses to begin the year.</p><p>In a world where the mailbox typically holds junkmail and bills, imagine being excited to find something pleasant addressed to you.</p><p>Tellinga is a new service that's inspired to do just that.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/southwest-airlines-low-fare-72-hour-sale-is-on-" title="Southwest Airlines low-fare, 72-hour sale is on!" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/03/26/180607HOU-Stock-WEB0023-source_1553607738943_6941570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/03/26/180607HOU-Stock-WEB0023-source_1553607738943_6941570_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/03/26/180607HOU-Stock-WEB0023-source_1553607738943_6941570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/03/26/180607HOU-Stock-WEB0023-source_1553607738943_6941570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/03/26/180607HOU-Stock-WEB0023-source_1553607738943_6941570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston Hobby // Stephen M. Keller, 2018 (Photo via Southwest Airlines)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Southwest Airlines low-fare, 72-hour sale is on!</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 09:59AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The big Southwest Airlines sale is back!</p><p>They're holding a 72-hour sale in which some round-trip tickets cost just $100.</p><p>Southwest Airlines holds this three-day sale twice a year, and they just launched the latest one Tuesday morning.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/charge-upgraded-against-bus-driver-arrested-for-allegedly-driving-while-intoxicated" title="Charge upgraded against bus driver arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/busdriverdwi_1559356322360_7342102_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/busdriverdwi_1559356322360_7342102_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/busdriverdwi_1559356322360_7342102_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/busdriverdwi_1559356322360_7342102_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/busdriverdwi_1559356322360_7342102_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Charge upgraded against bus driver arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 08:57AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities have upgraded the charge against a school bus driver who was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated last week.</p><p>Linda Godejohn is facing an upgraded charge of Driving while Intoxicated with Child Under 15 Years of Age in Vehicle. 