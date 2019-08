- The man convicted of killing a college student from Willis more than two decades ago is set to be executed on Wednesday in Huntsville.

Larry Swearingen was convicted in the 1998 kidnapping and murder of 19-year-old Melissa Trotter.

The execution date today marks the sixth time he has been scheduled for death in the past two decades.

Swearingen has received several stays over the years, but a court denied his latest appeal.

He has always maintained he didn't kill Trotter.