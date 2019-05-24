< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Katy Wolf Pack Special Olympics team competes at state tournament By Nate Griffin, FOX 26 News
Posted May 24 2019 01:24PM CDT
Video Posted May 24 2019 11:40AM CDT it immensely.”</p> <p>This group of Special Olympic athletes and coaches from Katy compete at the state tournament every year around this time. This is their 20th year anniversary. Specialties of this group include basketball and cheer.</p> <p>“We're taking five basketball teams. We've got nine cheerleaders going with us,” says coach Don Wolf. “We started the season in December. So we have a league, a six-week league. We had teams and play. We had an area tournament. Now, this sets us up for the state games."</p> <p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/katy-christian-ministries-resale-store-benefits-families-in-need">Katy Christian Ministries resale store benefits families in need</a></strong></p> <p>Last weekend, they competed in Arlington. Competing is one of the many benefits of Special Olympics, which has been in existence now for 50 years. There are also other benefits.</p> <p>“Special Olympics is such a great organization. It enables them to be part of sporting events. It's part of social skills, communications,” Wolf says. “Just the camaraderie between the athletes, coaches and not only our athlete, but athletes from other organizations.”</p> <p>It takes dedication, time, and dollars from thousands of volunteers and donors at the national level. Locally, it takes the same dedication and dollars. The members of the Katy Wolf Pack say the community of Katy is all in.</p> <p>“The Katy Wolf Pack is pretty much all reliant on private donations,” Lovell says. “A lot of the kids work in the community or they're in school. So the community does a wonderful job in supporting us and giving us what we need to take 200 athletes to the state games. It's wonderful.”</p> <p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/free-things-to-do-in-katy-texas">Free, family-friendly things to do in Katy </a></strong></p> <p>Special Olympics athlete Brandon Todd is from Buffalo, New York. He looks forward to yearly participation, particularly with the game of basketball.</p> <p>“I like it here. Yeah. This is my first time joining here,” Todd says.</p> <p>“The Katy community is so awesome. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/Family_s_truck_used_to_transport_daughte_0_7310497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/Family_s_truck_used_to_transport_daughte_0_7310497_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/Family_s_truck_used_to_transport_daughte_0_7310497_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/Family_s_truck_used_to_transport_daughte_0_7310497_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/Family_s_truck_used_to_transport_daughte_0_7310497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News anchor Jonathan Martin" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family's truck used to transport daughter's wheelchair stolen</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 01:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A family who just moved to the Houston area a little over a month ago says someone stole their truck, trailer, and a skid steer loader.</p><p>Not only does Andrew Watkins use the equipment to support his wife and five kids, he needs the truck to transport his daughter's wheelchair. She's 17 years old and has cerebral palsy and epilepsy.</p><p>He parked the truck on Dixie Farm Road near Highway 3 on May 6. An hour later, it was gone.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/memorial-hermann-bringing-first-of-its-kind-sports-park-to-katy" title="Memorial Hermann bringing first of its kind sports park to Katy" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/Memorial_Hermann_bringing_first_of_its_k_0_7310773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/Memorial_Hermann_bringing_first_of_its_k_0_7310773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/Memorial_Hermann_bringing_first_of_its_k_0_7310773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/Memorial_Hermann_bringing_first_of_its_k_0_7310773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/Memorial_Hermann_bringing_first_of_its_k_0_7310773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston's Morning Show Anchor Melissa Wilson" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Memorial Hermann bringing first of its kind sports park to Katy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Melissa Wilson, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 01:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Memorial Hermann is introducing a first of its kind sports park in Katy.</p><p>Athletes of all ages will soon have the chance to either improve their performance or use a new program to quickly return to play after injury. </p><p>Here's something you've likely never seen before – a soccer field on hospital property.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/katy-christian-ministries-resale-store-benefits-families-in-need" title="Katy Christian Ministries resale store benefits families in need" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/Katy_Christian_Ministries_has_2_resale_s_0_7310775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/Katy_Christian_Ministries_has_2_resale_s_0_7310775_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/Katy_Christian_Ministries_has_2_resale_s_0_7310775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/Katy_Christian_Ministries_has_2_resale_s_0_7310775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/Katy_Christian_Ministries_has_2_resale_s_0_7310775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston&#39;s Morning Show Reporter Rashi Vats" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Katy Christian Ministries resale store benefits families in need</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Rashi Vats, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 12:30PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 12:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Many people see this store as any ordinary resale shop, but the proceeds do more than you think. It's under the title of Katy Christian Ministries.</p><p>“We're able to do this because of the support of community and because of the resell store that is able to contribute to the sustainability,“ says Deysi Crespo, executive director of Katy Christian Ministries.</p><p>She says for the past 35 years, proceeds from the resale store support the other branches of the non-profit organization – from the crisis center, social services, counseling to even a food pantry.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/family-s-truck-used-to-transport-daughter-s-wheelchair-stolen"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/vlcsnap-2019-05-24-13h57m15s198_1558724247364_7311090_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-05-24-13h57m15s198_1558724247364.png"/> </figure> <h3>Family's truck used to transport daughter's wheelchair stolen</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/memorial-hermann-bringing-first-of-its-kind-sports-park-to-katy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/Memorial_Hermann_bringing_first_of_its_k_0_7310773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Memorial_Hermann_bringing_first_of_its_k_0_20190524163039"/> </figure> <h3>Memorial Hermann bringing first of its kind sports park to Katy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/katy-wolf-pack-special-olympics-team-competes-at-state-tournament"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/Katy_Wolf_Pack_Special_Olympics_0_7311008_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Katy_Wolf_Pack_Special_Olympics_0_20190524164051"/> </figure> <h3>Katy Wolf Pack Special Olympics team competes at state tournament</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/katy-christian-ministries-resale-store-benefits-families-in-need"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/vlcsnap-2019-05-24-12h31m58s211_1558719128402_7311117_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-05-24-12h31m58s211_1558719128402.png"/> </figure> <h3>Katy Christian Ministries resale store benefits families in need</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a 