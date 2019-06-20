< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Katy man arrested in David Ortiz shooting

By FOX 26 Houston staff

Posted Jun 28 2019 12:46PM CDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 01:05PM CDT id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415281289" data-article-version="1.0">Katy man arrested in David Ortiz shooting</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-415281289" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Katy man arrested in David Ortiz shooting&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/katy-man-arrested-in-david-ortiz-shooting" data-title="Katy man arrested in David Ortiz shooting" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/katy-man-arrested-in-david-ortiz-shooting" addthis:title="Katy man arrested in David Ortiz shooting"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415281289.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415281289");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415281289-413869899"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/katyshooter_1561070708725_7427447_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/katyshooter_1561070708725_7427447_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/katyshooter_1561070708725_7427447_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/katyshooter_1561070708725_7427447_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/katyshooter_1561070708725_7427447_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415281289-413869899" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/katyshooter_1561070708725_7427447_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/katyshooter_1561070708725_7427447_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/katyshooter_1561070708725_7427447_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/katyshooter_1561070708725_7427447_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/katyshooter_1561070708725_7427447_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/katy-man-arrested-in-david-ortiz-shooting">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Authorities in the Dominican Republic say they have arrested the Katy man who was the alleged mastermind behind the attack that injured former Red Sox player David Ortiz.

Last week, the attorney general of the Dominican Republic announced the person who ordered the hit was 43-year-old Victor Hugo Gomez of Katy. resultó herido el ex pelotero David Ortiz. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Polic%C3%ADaRD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PolicíaRD</a><br> <br> Más detalles en las próximas horas.</p> — Policía Nacional República Dominicana (@PoliciaRD) <a href="https://twitter.com/PoliciaRD/status/1144643248050360321?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 28, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>Jean Alain Rodríguez Sánchez, Dominican Republic Attorney General, said Ortiz was not the intended target of the shooting. Instead, Gomez was allegedly after his own cousin Sixto David Fernandez because Gomez believed he tried turn him in to authorities in the Dominican Republic.</p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/dominican-authorities-say-katy-man-is-mastermind-in-shooting-that-injured-david-ortiz">Dominican authorities say Katy man is mastermind in shooting that injured David Ortiz</a></strong></p><p>Ortiz and Fernandez were seating together at a bar in Santo Domingo when the shooting happened on June 9.</p><p>"The evidence shows unequivocally and scientifically that the attack was directed specifically against Sixto David Fernandez who was a frequent customer at that establishment," added Rodríguez Sánchez.</p><p>Gomez was identified as a suspect in <a href="https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdtx/pr/dozens-arrested-major-law-enforcement-operation">Operation Wrecking Ball </a>in March by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408813" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/maleah-davis-died-from-homicidal-violence-medical-examiner-says" title="Maleah Davis' death caused by 'homicidal violence', medical examiner says" data-articleId="415266056" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/maleah%205_1560293800670.JPG_7384826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/maleah%205_1560293800670.JPG_7384826_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/maleah%205_1560293800670.JPG_7384826_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/maleah%205_1560293800670.JPG_7384826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/maleah%205_1560293800670.JPG_7384826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Maleah Davis' death caused by 'homicidal violence', medical examiner says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 11:16AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 11:40AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The death of 4-year-old Maleah Davis was caused by "homicidal violence", according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.</p><p>Maleah's remains were found on a roadside in Arkansas on May 31, nearly a month after she was reported missing from Houston.</p><p>Authorities were able to find the remains just hours after Derion Vence, Maleah Davis' mother's ex-fiance, confessed to Quanell X that Maleah is dead . He said it was an accident and that he dumped her body in Arkansas.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" title="Houston-area weather forecast" data-articleId="136787650" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/June_28_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7453360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/June_28_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7453360_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/June_28_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7453360_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/June_28_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7453360_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/June_28_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7453360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston-area weather forecast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Iscovitz, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2016 03:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 09:32AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It looks like we're in a pattern that will give us a chance for afternoon storms every day. Today looks great until the late afternoon when scattered storms are expected. This weekend, expect hit and miss heavy storms both days. Next week, some tropical moisture could bring more downpours for Tuesday and Wednesday. As of now, the 4th of July looks typical with humidity and a few afternoon storms.</p><p>With integrated GPS, the FOX 26 Weather App "Follow Me" option will track you anywhere you go, and you can enable weather alerts in your county. Download the app for free .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/exxonmobil-baytown-olefins-plant-says-safety-flaring-is-no-cause-for-alarm" title="ExxonMobil Baytown Olefins Plant says 'safety flaring' is no cause for alarm" data-articleId="415216013" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/vlcsnap-2019-06-28-06h00m39s70_1561719652471_7453333_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/vlcsnap-2019-06-28-06h00m39s70_1561719652471_7453333_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/vlcsnap-2019-06-28-06h00m39s70_1561719652471_7453333_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/vlcsnap-2019-06-28-06h00m39s70_1561719652471_7453333_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/vlcsnap-2019-06-28-06h00m39s70_1561719652471_7453333_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>ExxonMobil Baytown Olefins Plant says 'safety flaring' is no cause for alarm</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 06:00AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 06:02AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officials with the ExxonMobil Baytown Olefins Plant on Decker Drive say the "safety flaring" some people have reported seeing is no cause for alarm.</p><p>Officials say they’ve had an operational issue which resulted in “safety flaring”.</p><p>“This is the ExxonMobil Baytown Olefins Plant located at 3525 Decker Drive in Baytown. We've had an operational issue at our plant which is resulting in safety flaring. Personnel are working to return operations to normal as soon as possible. Featured Videos

Megan Rapinoe says she 'stands by the comments' she made about not going to White House

Chick-fil-A worker leaps through drive-thru window to save choking boy

AsiaFest 2019

One Tank Trip: Columbus, Texas (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)" title="1158019235_1561671624443-400801"/> </figure> <h3>Megan Rapinoe says she ‘stands by the comments' she made about not going to White House</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/chick-fil-a-worker-leaps-through-drive-thru-window-to-save-choking-boy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/chick%20fil%20a%20worker%20jumps%20out%20of%20window_1561741052281.jpg_7454034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Chick-fil-A" title="chick fil a worker jumps out of window_1561741052281.jpg-401385.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Chick-fil-A worker leaps through drive-thru window to save choking boy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/asiafest-2019"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/ASIAN_CONNECTION___AsiaFest_2019_0_7453699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="ASIAN_CONNECTION___AsiaFest_2019_0_20190628152211"/> </figure> <h3>AsiaFest 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/one-tank-trip-columbus-texas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/One_Tank_Trip_0_7453660_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="One_Tank_Trip_0_20190628142245"/> </figure> <h3>One Tank Trip: Columbus, Most Recent

Katy man arrested in David Ortiz shooting

Chick-fil-A worker leaps through drive-thru window to save choking boy

Mackenzie Lueck disappearance: Police arrest 31-year-old man on murder, kidnapping charges

Maleah Davis' death caused by 'homicidal violence', medical examiner says

AsiaFest 2019 https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/katyshooter_1561070708725_7427447_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/katyshooter_1561070708725_7427447_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/katyshooter_1561070708725_7427447_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Katy man arrested in David Ortiz shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/chick-fil-a-worker-leaps-through-drive-thru-window-to-save-choking-boy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/chick%20fil%20a%20worker%20jumps%20out%20of%20window_1561741052281.jpg_7454034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/chick%20fil%20a%20worker%20jumps%20out%20of%20window_1561741052281.jpg_7454034_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/chick%20fil%20a%20worker%20jumps%20out%20of%20window_1561741052281.jpg_7454034_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/chick%20fil%20a%20worker%20jumps%20out%20of%20window_1561741052281.jpg_7454034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/chick%20fil%20a%20worker%20jumps%20out%20of%20window_1561741052281.jpg_7454034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Chick-fil-A" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chick-fil-A worker leaps through drive-thru window to save choking boy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/police-make-arrest-in-mackenzie-lueck-disappearance-contractor-says-suspect-wanted-secret-room" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561740454163.jpg_7454025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561740454163.jpg_7454025_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561740454163.jpg_7454025_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561740454163.jpg_7454025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561740454163.jpg_7454025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;announced&#x20;on&#x20;Friday&#x20;that&#x20;they&#x20;have&#x20;taken&#x20;a&#x20;person&#x20;into&#x20;custody&#x20;in&#x20;connection&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;disappearance&#x20;of&#x20;Mackenzie&#x20;Lueck&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;University&#x20;of&#x20;Utah&#x20;student&#x20;missing&#x20;for&#x20;nearly&#x20;two&#x20;weeks&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Salt&#x20;Lake&#x20;City&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mackenzie Lueck disappearance: Police arrest 31-year-old man on murder, kidnapping charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/maleah-davis-died-from-homicidal-violence-medical-examiner-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/maleah%205_1560293800670.JPG_7384826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/maleah%205_1560293800670.JPG_7384826_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/maleah%205_1560293800670.JPG_7384826_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/maleah%205_1560293800670.JPG_7384826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/maleah%205_1560293800670.JPG_7384826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Maleah Davis' death caused by 'homicidal violence', medical examiner says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/asiafest-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/ASIAN_CONNECTION___AsiaFest_2019_0_7453699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/ASIAN_CONNECTION___AsiaFest_2019_0_7453699_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/ASIAN_CONNECTION___AsiaFest_2019_0_7453699_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/ASIAN_CONNECTION___AsiaFest_2019_0_7453699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/ASIAN_CONNECTION___AsiaFest_2019_0_7453699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>AsiaFest 2019</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3529"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 