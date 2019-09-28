The jury has reached a guilty verdict in the capital murder trial of Ronald Haskell in the shooting deaths of six members of the Stay family in July 2014.
The jury deliberated a little more than eight hours beginning late Wednesday afternoon. After being sequestered overnight and reconvening around 9 a.m., jurors reached that guilty verdict around 2 p.m. "We the jury find the defendant Ronald Lee Haskell guilty of capital murder," Judge George Powell said.
Haskell didn’t react, but the lone survivor of Haskell's vicious massacre, Cassidy Stay, appeared to choke back tears and perhaps said a silent prayer. Cassidy was just 15 years old in 2014 when her Uncle Ron shot her in the head and killed her parents Katie and Stephen Stay and her four siblings-- 13-year-old Bryan, 9-year-old Emily, 7-year-old Rebecca and 4-year-old Zach. "Obviously you’ve got to overcome the emotional component of that,” says Haskell’s Attorney Doug Durham.
"The bigger battle is starting next week,” adds Durham.
Monday, when the punishment phase begins, jurors will have to consider if Haskell is a future danger as they decide if he will be put to death or spend the rest of his life in prison.
"He won’t be a future danger. He’s been institutionalized. He’s been in the jail for five years. There have been no problems in the jail. He’s been medicated. His mental health issues have been treated,” says Davis.
Haskell admits he shot Stephen and Katie Stay — his ex-sister-in-law— and their five children, who ranged in age from 4 to 15. Only one child survived.
Haskell’s attorneys claimed insanity made him do it. Prosecutors said it wasn't mental illness but murder when Haskell went to the Spring home on July 9, 2014.
RELATED: Timeline of the Stay family case
Investigators say the horrific murders all began when Haskell went searching for his ex-wife, who had apparently left him after several instances of domestic violence.
Investigators said Haskell disguised himself as a FedEx delivery driver and stormed into a home on Leaflet Lane in Spring, demanding to see his estranged ex-wife.
Authorities said Haskell tied all seven members of the family up, shot each one in the head, and killed six. A then-15-year-old Cassidy Stay was the only one to survive the massacre.
Despite being in critical condition after being shot, investigators said Cassidy called 911 and was able to identify Haskell as her ex-uncle. She also identified the additional family members Haskell was planning to confront next.
Before Haskell arrived for potentially more bloodshed, Harris County Sheriff's Deputies cornered him to a subdivision cul-de-sac. A stand-off ensued for multiple hours until Haskell finally surrendered and was taken into custody.
RELATED: Ron Haskell claims insanity made him massacre Stay family, law enforcement testifies
Haskell’s trial began in August, after it was reset roughly 20 times in the last several years. For weeks during the trial, jurors reviewed evidence and heard testimony from law enforcement, Cassidy Stay, Haskell’s mother and his ex-wife.
Closing arguments ended on September 25 and deliberations began. MORE COVERAGE OF THE TRIAL
What happened: Timeline of the Stay family case
August 26: Trial begins for man charged with killing 6 members of Stay family
August 27: Cassidy Stay takes the stand in trial of man she watched kill her family
August 28: Ron Haskell claims insanity made him massacre Stay family, law enforcement testifies
August 29: Prosecutors say Haskell drove to fast food restaurant after committing Stay family murders
September 6: Stay Family murder trial reconvenes, testimony challenges suspect's insanity defense
September 9: Jurors shown autopsy photos of murdered Stay family members
September 24: Ex-wife of man accused of murdering family takes the stand in trial
September 26: Deliberations begin, jury sequestered in Stay Family murder trial
Posted Sep 28 2019 10:55PM CDT
From his Coast Guard air control tower near Pearl Harbor, Captain Frank Erickson watched as men struggled in the waters without aid after the 1941 bombing.
It became his vision to implement helicopters into critical search and rescue.
He became Coast Guard Helicopter Pilot #1 and went on to create rescue stations up and down the US coast.
Posted Sep 28 2019 10:26PM CDT
SAN DIEGO (AP) - A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration's move to vastly extend authority of immigration officers to deport people without allowing them to appear before judges, the third legal setback for its immigration agenda in one day.
The policy, which was announced in July but hasn't yet been enforced, would allow fast-track deportations to apply to anyone in the country illegally for less than two years. Now, they are largely limited to people arrested almost immediately after crossing the Mexican border.
U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, ruling late Friday in Washington, said the administration's expansion of "expedited removal" authority violated procedural requirements to first seek public comment and ignored flaws in how it has been used on a smaller scale at the border. The shortcomings, which were not challenged by government lawyers, include allegations that some people entitled to be in the country were targeted for deportation, translators weren't provided, and authorities made "egregious errors" recording statements of migrants who said they feared persecution or torture if sent back to their homelands.
Posted Sep 28 2019 08:13PM CDT
NEW YORK (AP) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign says President Donald Trump's misleading new television ad is proof that Trump is "in a panic" and knows Biden "would beat him like a drum."
Biden's 2020 campaign issued a statement Friday responding to news that Trump is spending $8 million on an ad highlighting the former vice president's work fighting corruption in Ukraine. The ad campaign, which includes an additional $2 million from the Republican National Committee targeting Democrats in key districts, come as Trump fends off an impeachment probe by House Democrats after a whistleblower's complaint accused Trump of repeatedly pressing Ukraine's leaders to investigate Biden and his son Hunter.
The Trump ad highlights Biden's efforts to make U.S. aid to Ukraine contingent on that country firing its chief prosecutor and claims that the fired prosecutor was investigating Hunter Biden. It also accuses Democrats of trying to "steal the 2020 election" by impeaching Trump.