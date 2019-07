- John Walton of the Houston radio duo "Walton & Johnson" passed away at his home on Monday night, according to his on-air partner Steve Johnson.

Johnson shared the news in an online message saying Walton had "numerous" medical issues and had been receiving treatment over the past month "but continued to suffer".

He says Walton made the decision to spend his last hours with his family at home and "went out on his own terms".

Johnson remembered Walton as a dear friend. He asks their audience to keep Walton's family in their thoughts and prayers.

Read his full message here.